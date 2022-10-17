SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA said that 36-year-old Brenda Payer, of Sioux City, was last seen dropping off a relative’s vehicle at the McDonald’s on Hamilton Boulevard and was reported missing on September 29 according to Sergeant Jeremy McClure.

The search was assigned to the Sioux City Police Department’s investigations division and about two dozen people participated in a public search that was held on October 7.

According to Gill, the FBI entering the search will ease communication between states and with reservations.

The Sioux City Police Department has entered Payer into the National Crime Information Center as a missing endangered person. This means that if any law enforcement agency in America comes in contact with her, they’ll be notified and able to provide help.

Native American Advocate Terry Medina said that Payer’s relatives are suffering from a broken heart as they continue the search with the ultimate goal of bringing her home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.

KCAU 9 has reached out to the FBI office in Omaha for more information but has not heard back by the time of publishing.