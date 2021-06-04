FBI creates ‘digital media tip line’ for to share surveillance video in search for Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, IOWA — Federal investigators have set up an online ‘tip line’ where Montezuma residents can share any digital video they have that could provide new information in the search for Xavior Harrelson. The 11-year-old was last seen on May 27th near his family home in Montezuma.

Numerous community searches haven’t turned up any clues as to Xavior’s whereabouts. The FBI on Friday launched a new website that allows users to share any home surveillance video they have from May 27th that could provide clues in the search for Xavior. Similar surveillance video reviews helped identify a suspicious vehicle which eventually lead to the arrest of Mollie Tibbetts’ killer.