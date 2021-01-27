FBI Asking for Help to Identify Woman Linked to Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation

OMAHA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to identify a woman they’re referring to as ‘Jane Doe 43’ whom they believe has information about a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI’s Omaha Field Office released three photos of ‘Jane Doe 43’ on Wednesday morning. According to the new release, the woman, who is believed to be between 20-30 years old, was seen in a video with a child that was created in October 2019. The FBI says the woman is heard speaking English in the video.

If you have any information about the identity of ‘Jane Doe 43’, you’re asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit an online tip.