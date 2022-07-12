DES MOINES, IOWA — Deric Kidd implored parents to talk to their children about fentanyl. The drug killed his son last year and has surged in availability across Iowa, according to law enforcement. Sebastian Kidd, 17, died last year after getting a pill that contained fentanyl.

“I know that we all think that we will all be better parents than ours were and that our kids will follow our rules,” Kidd said during a news conference Tuesday with Governor Kim Reynolds, “But I want you to think back to when you were a teenager. At some point in time, all kids defy their parents.”

The abundance of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl has surged in Iowa, according to law enforcement. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Criminalistics Laboratory reported that it analyzed 17,163 fentanyl pills in 2021 that were produced to appear to be prescription drugs. But the number has quadrupled in the first six months of 2022 with 70,556 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs.

Governor Reynolds said, “If the information we shared scares you, it should.”

The supply of these dangerous pills has significantly increased nationwide, too. Law enforcement seizures of pills containing fentanyl increased 834% from 2018-2021. Law enforcement says the fentanyl usually comes from China and Mexico.