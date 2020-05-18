Father of Des Moines Assault Victim Looking for Justice

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty-two-year-old Quan Jones was brutally beaten early Saturday morning while walking to his girlfriend’s house on the 5200 block of South Union Street. It’s an assault the NAACP of Des Moines is saying should have African American residents on high alert.

The assault left Quan with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He sustained fractures in his face, wrist and arm. Police say at least one of the suspects made racist comments during the assault.

“The NAACP calls upon the Des Moines Police Department to fully investigate this matter and elevate it to a hate crime if the investigation reveals that this was a racially-motivated attack. We call on our local elected officials to support this measure,” said Kameron Middlebrooks, president of the Des Moines NAACP.

Quan has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Daryl Jones Jr., Quan’s father, says his family is looking for justice.

“He said ‘Dad, why did this happen to me?’ And I couldn’t answer it back. It brought tears to my eyes because I didn’t know what to say,” said Daryl. “There’s things that happen in life that you can’t control, but at the same time, he got to see his little brother and his sister this morning and was smiling. I wanted him to come today, but he didn’t want to be seen in the condition that he’s in, but he’s in good spirits.”

The Des Moines Police Department says this investigation is of high priority for the department and will continue to work on it until it is resolved. Currently, the department continues to follow up on leads and continues to meet with the family. Police say a hate crime cannot be determined until a motive is discovered.

“The police are investigating this as a serious assault and the motive will determine whether or not it’s a hate crime,” said Maj. Stephen Waymire with the Des Moines Police Department.

“All I’m asking is for justice for my son. Regardless if he was black, white, Mexican, Puerto Rican, I just want justice. The way he was beaten is just not ruley. It’s just not OK,” said Daryl.

The police are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers or the Des Moines Police Department.