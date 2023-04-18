FAIRFIELD, IOWA — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says its officers have been requested to help investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a train in southern Iowa.

The body of 30-year-old Courtney Heather Haynes of Fairfield was found on April 9th, 2023. Police were called to a railroad crossing at 23rd Street in Fairfield at 1:42 that afternoon.

The DCI says it was contacted to investigate “the circumstances leading to Haynes’ death”. Anyone with information about the death of Courtney Haynes is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 641-472-4146.