NEVADA, Iowa- One person was killed and two others were injured during a fire that broke out at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

According to the Nevada Public Safety Director Ricardo Martinez, a Nevada fire fighter heard commotion around 10:30 this morning coming from an apartment in the 700 block of South 11th Street. The fire fighter went outside and saw the apartment next door on fire.

Martinez said the State Fire Marshall will be investigating what caused the fire.