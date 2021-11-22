Fatal accident closes Highway 141 southbound in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa – Emergency crews remain on scene following a fatal accident in Grimes Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and NE Beaverbrooke Blvd. Officials say the initial investigation indicates it was a rear-end accident that involved four vehicles. One of the vehicles involved was towing a trailer.

One person has died as a result of the accident.

Southbound Highway 141 is closed and traffic is being re-routed onto NE 78th Ave. The highway is open again south of NE Beaverbrooke Blvd.

Please avoid the area as deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.

No information on the identity of the person killed has been released.