Fashion Masks Raise Money for Education Foundation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Now that mask mandates are popping up in cities around Iowa, face masks are becoming a sort of fashion statement.

“My daughter is back in school and all the kids and all the teachers are required to wear masks and kids are starting to accessorize them, and I find that really interesting,” said local artist Damen LaPalm.

For every mask he sells, 20% of the profits will go toward the B.Well Foundation.

This new nonprofit works with Des Moines Public Schools to teach students some things that they might not learn in school.

The first pillar “Knowledge is Power” teaches students how to acknowledge their self-worth.

“Our second pillar is going to be called a growth, which kind of focuses more on nutrition, self-paced learning, how to take care of yourself in the morning, responsibilities, discipline and things like that. And then we have loving music and how those two kind of just tie into one another. Our last one will be financial stability, literacy and understanding credit,” said Billy “B.Well” Weathers, founder of the B.Well Foundation.

Each mask is $14. Stop by Eight Seven Central in Des Moines or click here to go to their website.