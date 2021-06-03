‘Farmmee’ app promises to connect farmers to solve problems together

New farm help app

There’s a new app promising to help farmers with equipment breakdowns and more. Farmmee, created by Iowans, is a recently released app designed to let farmers request jobs which farm workers then pick from.

Co-founder Molly Woodruff says it’s designed to connect farmers. For example, if the bearing on your hay bailer goes out and there’s rain on the way then you can find someone willing to make a deal.

“Somebody who has a bailer ready to use and they would be able to pick it up and use their equipment, maybe they just got done with a field down the road, maybe they are very local to that area, so they would be able to pick that up to use their equipment that might have just been sitting in order to maximize their own profits and return on investments,” says Woodruff. If a farmer just does not want to invest in highly specialized and expensive equipment, the app also allows networking to find someone who does things like laying tile line or custom harvesting.

With younger farmers getting involved in operations, sometimes they may not know everyone in the area yet. Farmmee is also just a way to expand a business. “Maybe someone from the city owns farm ground but doesn’t have any idea about farmers local to them and they want to have competitive rates for someone to come in and do all of their custom work. It’s a way to allow for that too,” Woodruff says.

After registering with the Farmmee app, you’re prompted with two choices: either providing help or asking for help. You select your service, your commodity type, your ideal range, the zip code and the payment type – which includes bartering.

Farmmee was started up in Iowa. All three founders are local and have agriculture backgrounds. They came up with the idea when they found farmers often look for people in their area who do have specialized equipment.

Woodruff hopes it expands nationwide. “So think custom harvesting, so some of those guys drive all the way from Minnesota down to Texas,” she says.

Farmmee is subscription based. It’s a tiered system that starts at $19.99. As part of their launch they’re making the service free for three months for farmers and providers. Woodruff says the subscription based model guarantees farmers can barter, trade or manage a deal however they want.

“And so I always come back to hay because I think that’s the easiest one, I feel a lot of people like to do a split crop on hay and keep half the hay for themselves and then give half the hay.”

A look at the markets

A bit of a slower day nearing the end of the week. Analyst Jamey Kohake has more:

“Starting off today seeing a choppy two sided trade in the row crops, a little bit of uneasiness with the kind of 10-14 day outlook maybe adding in more rain for the upper midwest, northern plains. Other than that nothing’s really changed looking for a good export number tomorrow morning on the weekly sheet. Over to beans, trading both sides of the market here, not much going on this morning pretty much the same news as corn more weather, over to the meat market this morning, slow choppy trade as well we got the JBS news factored into the midwest looks like another big day of boxed beef being sharply higher to underpin the market today yet, look for the market to continue to grind on higher. Over to the hogs, cutouts good, cash good, markets look toppy getting a bit overbought in here not adding any new long positions, just standing pat with a few longs, would not be surprised to see a setback and some profit taking as we finish the week out.”