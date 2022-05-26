DES MOINES – The Downtown Farmers’ Market is launching a program to help get more minority-owned small businesses to become vendors.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market Minority-Owned Small Business Incubator program starts Saturday and provides two booths sponsored by Principal and EMC Insurance for minority business owners to use to sell their goods at the market.

All minority business owners need to do is apply to the program on the market’s website and if accepted they will receive support and training to become vendors.

Tiffany Tauscheck, the Chief Operations Officer at the Greater Des Moines Partnership and President of Downtown DSM, Inc, said that the program will add to the already diverse Downtown Farmers’ Market.

“This pilot program is really designed to help those diverse small businesses that are minority-owned,” Tauscheck said. “We already have a diverse blend of vendors at the downtown farmers market and this is a way to continue to add to the diversity of the market and it’s also a way to help support those small businesses who haven’t before been at the market.”

The incubator program starts this Saturday and will run through the end of the Downtown Farmers’ Market season.