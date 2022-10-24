MONDAMIN, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple crews responded to a field fire in Harrison County and received help from local farmers and other groups of authorities, according to a release from the Harrison County Emergency Management.

Officials were alerted Sunday around 1:15 p.m. of a field on fire about four miles southeast of Mondamin near 235th Street and Hamlin Avenue. Both the Mondamin and Modale fire departments responded.

The release states that the fire spread quickly due to weather conditions and available fuels, so Mondamin Fire requested help from other units. Units from Little Sioux, Mondamin, Modale, Missouri Valey, Logan, Magnolia, Pisgah, Woodbine, Dunlap, Panama, Porstmouth, and Blencoe responded to contain the fire while Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Valley Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa DNR also assisted.

In addition, local farmers also assisted to contain the fire with tractors and disks.

Around 6 p.m., officials determined the fire to be knocked down and under control.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged. Damage assessments and an investigation are ongoing.