Fareway to build a store on site of Ogden grocery that burned down

OGDEN, Iowa — Fareway has announced it will construct an 8,000 square foot grocery store in Ogden, on the site of the former Ogden Mart grocery store which burned down in November of 2019.

“Building a neighborhood Fareway store in downtown Ogden showcases our values and commitment to Iowa towns,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer, in a news release. “Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high-quality products and unmatched service to complement other great local businesses and make smaller Iowa communities vibrant. We want to thank local officials and the State of Iowa for making this project possible.”

Community leaders worked to find a new grocer to take over. One company they contacted was Fareway, with corporate headquarters just down the road in Boone. Some home office employees even live in Ogden.

“This is a great day for Ogden! We appreciate the commitment of Fareway and the efforts of our community, this store will be a fantastic addition to our town, and we are very thankful for Fareway believing in Ogden,” said Ogden Legacy President Craig Christensen, in a news release.

“As you know a lot of small communities are losing their grocery stores, so to have one and we had, a very strong one for many many years, and then to have it gone was a big shock for the whole community, said Randy Russell, owner of the Lucky Pig Restaurant in Ogden. “Fareway obviously being close to Ogden corporate-based out of Boone, was a natural fit, I think the community is very happy now that they’ve got something done.”

Groundbreaking will happen on Monday, October 4th, with the store being complete in late 2022.