NEWTON, Iowa — The IndyCar weekend began at 2 p.m. for fans. The doors swung open and people came in free of charge to watch practice laps, and other activities. For Steve and Dawn Jeffries, of Queen Creek, AZ, this was a very exciting time.

“We’re huge IndyCar fans, and this is like going to be our year to go hit some of the races we’ve never been to,” said Steve.

“I love the races, I’m having a blast and he’s been wanting to go to different ones so here we are.”

The couple subscribes to all things IndyCar, and even had a pass, which would let them go anywhere around the pits, and garages.

“We choose the Premier level of that, so with just a little extra, you had the opportunity to buy a credential for the whole weekend so we can go anywhere on this track, it cost 250 bucks,” said Steve.

IndyCars have been a long fascination for Steve.

“So will come down and will watch them get all ready and everything for the race it’s just up close and personal so it’s more fun,” said Dawn. “Steve has been into racing since he was eight. I’m doing it with him and he wanted to see some of the different tracks he hasn’t been to so, I said let’s do it this summer.”

On Saturday Steve will get a ride in the rear seat of an IndyCar. On Sunday Dawn will be in the Winner’s Circle at the end of the race.

The couple will enjoy the races in Newton, and then head toward Nashville for another Indy event in August.