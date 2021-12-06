Fans looking to flock to Orlando for Hawkeye and Cyclone bowl games

DES MOINES, IOWA – Cyclone and Hawkeye fans looking to go down to Orlando for their team’s bowl games may want to act fast.

Ticket prices for airlines are already high around this time of the year due to holiday travel. A single ticket from Allegiant or Southwest Airlines runs in a range of $200-$600. However for fans that get to Orlando for the December 31 Cheez-It Bowl or the January 1 Citrus Bowl, the city will be ready.

“They are going to have a wonderful time it is a great place to be during the holidays,” said Danielle Hollander, the chief marketing officer for VisitOrlando.com “It is a great time to take a family vacation, a vacation with your friends for a week full of fun festi-bowl activities.”

Attractions are plentiful according to Hollander. Outside of the bowl games themselves there are amusement parks, shopping and other attractions to partake in. Orlando is already a tourist destination but with Iowans on the way, Holland said there is more excitement when these special events are in town.

“In 2019 we welcomed 76 million visitors so this is something that we do we put the welcome mat out 365 days of the year because hospitality is in our DNA,” said Hollander. “But the one thing is when there are events like this the excitement gets even higher.”

Hollander added that discounts for activities can be found on their website visitorlando.com.