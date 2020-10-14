Fans and Businesses Look Forward to Des Moines Hosting NCAA Tournament in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — Third times the charm. Des Moines will once again host the opening rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in March 2023.

Catch Des Moines said this year 305 conventions, concerts and sporting events have been canceled at Wells Fargo Arena. That’s why organizers said they were emotional when they heard that the arena will once again host the NCAA tournament.

“Kind of an emotional time for all of us. COVID is hard, the travel industry, the event industry, the sports industry has been devastated over these past eight months. Finally, we have something to cheer about. Finally, we have hope. Have something to look forward to,” Catch Des Moines CEO Greg Edwards said.

Restaurants are also looking forward to the influx of people, especially since the last NCAA Tournament brought in $8 million to the community.

“Yeah, I mean it’s so hard right now. Our new normal and new capacities and everything that we’ve had to change and figure out from businesses especially restaurants,” Bubba Southern Comfort General Manager Kate Willer said.

“There were very good days, definitely did a solid amount of sales tips were really nice people, when they were excited like to come down and they don’t mind spending money so that’s always a good thing,” Former bartender Dustin Baker said.

“It’s a good thing for the community. You’re just like the caucuses, you know, it brings people down,” West Des Moines resident Severin Johnson said.

However, this tournament is not until 2023, which gives fans something to look forward to in the midst of a pandemic.

“So, we can fill the arena, and when it gets on TV to see a full arena is always better than seeing a bunch of empty seats. And we do that,” Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell said.

Officials said they are going to model this tournament after the one in 2019.