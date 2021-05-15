Family Remembers Des Moines Father of 7 Killed in Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who died after he crashed into a tree was remembered by family and friends on Saturday.

Shirley Jackson remains shocked that she will never see her son Trayvon Cathren again. “That was my baby, that was my baby. My baby is gone now,” said Jackson.

On May 10, witnesses tell police that Cathren, 39, was driving at high speeds down Mondamin Avenue near 19th Street when he lost control of his SUV on an abrupt turn and crashed into a tree stump. Cathren died at the scene, leaving behind seven children and a wife.

“This was so unexpected,” said Veronica Campbell, Cathren’s sister-in-law. “We want to let people know that this is a very, very dangerous spot. As you can see, it took my brother’s life. I’m trying to stop it from happening to anyone else’s loved ones.”

Campbell remembered Cathren’s big heart for others.

“He would give you the shirt off his back. He would give you his last dollar if he had it,” Campbell said.

A memorial now surrounds the area where Cathren crashed. As family and friends stood at the spot where he lost his life, they delivered a message — don’t take life for granted.

“Go home and hug your loved ones tonight and tell them how much you love them and tell them how much you like being around them because you never know when it’s their time,” Campbell said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Cathren’s funeral costs. You can donate to the GoFundMe here. The family hopes to bury Cathren in his home state of Colorado.