DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines family’s south side market was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, leaving the owners searching for a cause and cleaning up the mess. The Asian Mart at 1050 E. Army Post Road had only been open for a few months, the owners tell WHO 13. They own another store in Pleasant Hill. They say it is still too early to know if they’ll be able to re-open their south side store.

