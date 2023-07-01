WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Firework tents have been up and running for weeks already around the Des Moines metro area, as folks prepare for a loud and colorful Independence Day.

Per usual, one firework stand on a corner means there are three more in the same vicinity. That is not the case in Historic Valley Junction, off of the corner of Grand and Railroad Avenue.

“I think that the businesses that are going into that Valley Junction area, all of the newer age businesses are doing some different things, bringing in younger traffic which helps kind of bring a lot of that over here as well,” said Jakob Knowlton, with Bellino Fireworks.

The fireworks stand is owned by Bellino Fireworks, which owns close to 140 tents in the state. But the tent in the Hy-Vee parking lot is family-operated.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t family operated. I love fireworks so to me it’s more about people. I only see some once a year when we’re doing these fireworks. Friends that we’ve met just over the course of time. Customers have come in and said, ‘Hey can I work here next year?’,” said Knowlton.

That family feel is what the tent hopes will drive business, knowing they can rely on their products.