DES MOINES, IOWA — The family of Will Keeps is releasing their first statement since he was shot and injured on Monday at the education that he founded. Keeps remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was reportedly shot by 18-year-old Preston Walls. Two teens, Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron, were killed in the shooting that police say was a targeted, gang-related incident.

The full statement from Keeps’ family reads:

We want to thank everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support for Will and the students involved in this tragedy. Will is currently in serious, but stable condition. He has a long recovery ahead and we are deeply appreciative for the care he is receiving. Even though Will is severely injured, he is now more determined than ever to continue with his work with at-risk youth and looks forward to, once again, working hand-in-hand with other community leaders on the mission of Starts Right Here. We ask for your continued prayers for everyone involved in this tragedy.

Will Keeps’ family