Family of man critically injured in Des Moines shooting hoping for an arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Family members of a man shot in Des Moines’ Capitol Park neighborhood over the weekend are hoping police can catch whoever did the crime.

Loved ones identified the victim of Sunday night’s shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue as 24-year-old Trishay Thompson of Des Moines.

When reached for comment Wednesday, Des Moines Police said the victim of the shooting was still in critical condition. Thompson’s loved ones told WHO 13 that he is opening his eyes in the hospital and able to recognize family members, but he is paralyzed from the neck down and on a ventilator.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday. Thompson’s loved ones say that is not where he lived, but that he was dropping off a friend before the shooting occurred.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and have not revealed any possible motives or suspects in the case.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact Des Moines Police at (515) 283-4811.