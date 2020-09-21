Family of Grinnell Homicide Victim Seeking Justice

GRINNELL, Iowa — Investigators continue to search for answers in the death of a Grinnell man. It was a tragic ending to a life that provided so much love.

“It was kind of shocking and devastating. I just don’t understand why or anything yet,” said Janalee Boldt, the ex-wife of Michael Williams. The two share three of Michael’s six children. “Just a good man and good heart,” said Janalee.

Michael’s body was found Wednesday charred in a ditch fire along the 8100 block of North 67th Avenue East near Kellogg. Multiple law enforcement agencies are still investigating the homicide. “Justice needs to be done to whoever did this,” said Janalee.

Janalee said Michael never missed a moment to keep their son Michael Williams Jr’s and daughter Jamika’s lives upbeat. “He would always sing, dance, talk to them and go on walks with him.” They were songs that would keep the family smiling and appreciated. “It’s hard without him because he’s the only dad I’ll ever have and the only one who will always be there for me as a father,” Jamika said.

For them he was a father that they’d run to in times like these. “His sense of humor. He always had a sense of humor. When you feel like crying, you are not going to end up crying because he made you laugh,” said Janalee.

Just months before his death, Michael’s smile grew even brighter with news he’d become a grandfather. “When he got the news, he was happy. He went around bragging ‘I’m gonna be a grandpa,'” Janalee said.

Now, without the man who brought so much joy, his family hopes investigators soon bring justice.

“He was a good dad. He didn’t deserve this,” said Michael’s son. Janalee added, “It is their dad and he didn’t deserve this and they don’t deserve to lose their dad at a young age.”

Michael’s funeral is expected to take place in New York where the majority of his family still lives. A GoFundMe account is set up to handle the expenses and for the children to attend. You can donate here.