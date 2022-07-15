DES MOINES, IOWA — Conservative politicians, media personalities and pastors were in Des Moines on Friday.

The 11th annual Family Leadership Summit was held at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. There was an estimated 1,800 people in attendance at the day-long event.

The summit featured times of worship with Christian gospel music, but it also doubled as a rally for conservative lawmakers ahead of the midterm elections. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, U.S. Congressman candidate Zach Nunn, and other state lawmakers were all in attendance. Along with media personality Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News.

“Because the truth is, and they pretty much say it, they hate that worldview. Because it is a challenge to their claims of dominion,” said Tucker Carlson, discussing the role of religion within the government. “In other words, anyone who sincerely believes in God, and actual God, is probably not going to hand unlimited power to any person. Right, so faith is a natural check on their power, and that is true always and anywhere. And Christianity specifically is that.”

Bans on transgender girls playing girl’s sports and abortion were two major talking points for those giving speeches at the event. Governor Reynolds discussed abortion and her opinion of how far the Democratic party wants to go on the issue.

“Let’s be absolutely clear about what it means, the Democratic party wants to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth in every state in America,” said Reynolds. “And so as this issue returns to the people we must continue to be vigilant.”

Senator Grassley talked about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and how getting the conservative justices on the Supreme Court were critical in that case and other recent decisions.

“You can now go to a football field and if you are a coach kneel and pray if you want to pray,” said U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, (R). “The Dobbs decision is a victory but it also brings a national focus on the family. Being pro-life means being pro-family.”

The event also featured speakers Steve Deace, of Blaze Media, Chuck Hurly of the Convention of States and Pastor Dr. Tony Evans from Dallas.