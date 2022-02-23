DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the Southwestern Hills neighborhood.

Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of SW 31st Street around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The residents of the home all made it out safely and tell WHO 13’s Griffin Wright that the fire began in the garage. The 78-year-old homeowner was carried out of the home by her grandaughter’s boyfriend.

There were some pets inside the home at the time of the fire and their conditions are not known.

Multiple fire engines were called to the scene and roads are blocked off in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.