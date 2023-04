WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Fire Department was called out to a house fire overnight.

Fire crews responded to the 500 block of 34th Street before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters told WHO 13 the couple sleeping in the house heard a noise and went out back to find their house on fire. The fire stayed mostly on the outside of the house.

Crews said no one was hurt and all the family’s pets were able to get out as well.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.