DES MOINES, Iowa — Several incumbents and a returning former member of the Des Moines City Council won their reelection bids Tuesday night.

At-Large

Carl Voss will be serving a second term as a Des Moines City Council At-Large member. Voss won 73% of the vote against his opponent AJ Drew, who had 25% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Ward 1

After a lack of representation for months Ward 1 voters will, hopefully, have their concerns heard. Chris Coleman won the spot against five other opponents – Rob X Barron, Kathy Hellstern, RJ Miller, Rose Marie Smith, and Dennis McCullough. Coleman served as an at-large Des Moines City Council member for nearly 22 years, beginning in 1999, but later stepped away. Unofficial results show Coleman won with 42.44% of the vote.

Ward 2

Incumbent Linda Westergaard won reelection as the Ward 2 representative on Des Moines’ City Council. Westergaard has been serving on the council since 2017. Unofficial results show Westergaard winning with 55.75% of the vote against opponent Chelsea Lepley, who had 44.25% of the vote.

Ward 4

Ward Four representative Joe Gatto won his reelection campaign tonight. Gatto has served on the council since 2014. Unofficial results show Gatto winning with 64.50% of the vote against challengers Jason Benell, 24.48%, and Justin Torres, 11.02%.