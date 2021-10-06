Fall color delayed in Northeast Iowa

LANSING, Iowa — The fall color show for 2021 was on a fast track due to warm weather, until this week. Cloudy weather has slowed the color show by a few days.

“We thought it would be a normal year, last weekend you could see almost each day the color change, when the sun was bright and the temperature warm,” said Gary Krapfl, a retired Luther College Professor now volunteering at the Allamakee County Conservation Board’s Driftless Nature Center. “Now we’ve had clouds last three days, that whole process has slowed down a bit, but the sugar maples particularly they’ll be in the peak of their color one day and the next day the leaves will start falling so that’s already starting to happen, my sense is this week be the peak weekend for leaf color up here.”

“It’s still a little premature there are some things that are appearing in all decent but, I’ve I’ve seen a lot better,” said Steve Kuntz, visiting the area from Des Moines.

When colors peak, they’re not hard to find, but in Lansing, there is one place people really like to go.

“Mount Hosmer is the place, it’s the big city park right above the bridge, which affords spectacular views to the north, east and south,” said Krapfl.

Visitors to Lansing often find there is more to see than just trees. The 1929 Black Hawk bridge connects Iowa to Wisconsin, will soon be replace by a new bridge spanning the Mississippi River. The old bridge is nearing it’s life span, so a new one will be constructed to the north of the present bridge, then the old Black Hawk Bridge will be removed.

“It was built at the same time as the Golden Gate Bridge was in San Francisco, they’re not tearing down the Golden Gate bridge, but this one wasn’t built in the same sort of way to the same sort of specifications,” said Krapfl.

Also visitors stop by the Driftless Center which explains how this part of Iowa did not get carved by glaciers like other areas of the state.

“So that’s why we have our tall bluffs are meandering streams,” said Krapfl.