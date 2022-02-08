LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Cincinnati and Los Angeles have made deep playoff runs by outsmarting their opponents when it matters in the postseason. The federal government is also hoping to stay one step ahead of its competition this week – Super Bowl fraudsters.

From street corners and swap meets to flea markets and inside malls, Homeland Security investigators have a targeted approach to stopping vendors that prey on unsuspecting fans in Super Bowl host cities with fake merchandise. It is called Operation Team Player.

Lamar Jackson is the Assistant special agent of Los Angeles HSI. He says it may seem like a harmless crime but investigators say the money acquired for a fake jersey, hat or shirt is often used elsewhere for something more egregious. He says the real people behind the fake sales include “gangs using it buy firearms, terrorists using it to fund terrorist operations – the proceeds are often used to fund other crimes so it’s not simply a victimless crime.”

The US Patent and Trademarking Office says that counterfeit merchandise is a business generating $1.7-$4.5 trillion globally. In the year leading up to last year’s Super Bowl in Tampa “Operation Team Player” seized over $45 million in counterfeit NFL merchandise. While there is no federally mandated minimum sentence, trafficking counterfeit goods can land you up to 10 years in prison for a first offense and 20 years for a second.

Fans can check their merchandise for the 3D NFL hologram logo on hats and jerseys. Jackson also recommends inspecting the quality of your items. If they look poorly made, there is a good chance they are knock offs.