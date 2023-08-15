DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is known for its butter sculptures, and people in attendance had their fair share of opinions regarding this year’s sculptures.

“I see football, I see basketball, and I can’t really see what the third one is over there, but they’re wonderful,” said one fairgoer.

“I don’t know who these people are but ya know I think they look great,” said another.

“I wanna eat their fingers off,” said a young fairgoer.

When asked if the athletes made into butter this year looked similar to who they were modeled after, many agreed they were spot on, with one fairgoer saying “especially Caitlyn Clark, it looks fierce, she looks fierce.”