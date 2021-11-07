Fairfield superintendent says violent social media post threatening high school is not credible

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Fairfield High School is still mourning murdered Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, who was allegedly killed by two of her students, but the district’s superintendent said the community should not worry about another possible tragedy at the high school.

In a statement posted to YouTube Sunday night, Fairfield Community Schools superintendent Dr. Laurie Noll said rumors of a violent attack at the high school when class resumes Monday are not credible.

Fairfield Community School District superintendent Dr. Laurie Noll addresses rumors of violent threats against Fairfield High School.

The rumors intensified over the weekend after a picture of a Snapchat post claiming a student would commit gun violence at the school spread through social media.

In her message, Noll said both the Fairfield Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looked into and cleared the threats.

“We know that you are concerned, but there is no viable threat to students,” Noll said. “All rumors or threats have been investigated by law enforcement, and they state that our schools are safe.”

Fairfield High School has not held classes since Thursday morning to allow students and staff to mourn Graber’s death.