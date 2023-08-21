DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair was the second-best attended in history, according to Fair leaders. The final attendance figure for the year came to 1,133,958. That’s just shy of the 2019 record of 1,170,375.

Other attendance figures shared by Fair officials:

A first Sunday record of 114,937 people attended the Fair on August 13th

17,000+ fans saw The Chicks and Eric Church shows at the Grandstand

More than 500 tons of ice was used by concessionaires

A record $150,000 was paid for the Grand Champion FFA Market Hog

20,000 cases of water were sold

The 2024 Iowa State Fair is scheduled for August 8-18.