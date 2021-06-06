Facebook group, orange ribbons keep hope alive in search for Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Eleven-year-old Xavior Harrelson has not been seen since he left his Montezuma home on May 27, but people in Poweshiek County and beyond are not giving up hope that he will come back safely.

Joy Van LandSchoot, who helped spread awareness of Mollie Tibbetts when she disappeared in Poweshiek County three years ago, created a Facebook group to keep Xavior’s face on people’s minds. The group, Finding Xavior Harrelson, gained nearly 5,000 members in its first day.

Members of the group tied orange ribbons in Montezuma for Xavior, since that is one of his favorite colors. Van LandSchoot also tied a few in Brooklyn, where teal ribbons still mark the memory of Mollie Tibbetts.

Van LandSchoot believes it is selfish to give up hope before Xavior comes home.

“One day is too long with an 11-year-old missing. Every day is so crucial,” Van Landschoot said. “There’s always a sadness that follows it because you want so badly for it to be over. You want to find him, but there’s a hopefulness that people don’t talk about enough.”

The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the FBI are still looking for tips and surveillance video in relation to Xavior’s disappearance. You can either call 911 or submit your tips at this link.