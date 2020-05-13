Face Masks Create Communication Barrier for Deaf or Hard of Hearing Iowans

DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowans are wearing masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19, but those masks are also making it harder for the hearing impaired to communicate.

“We have seen patients in the hospital with hearing loss and it’s very challenging. It’s challenging for the nurses and the doctors, so much has to be written down and then the communication takes a lot longer and then you’re not fully robust when you’re writing. It’s hard because people can’t see your face so it’s a little scarier, I think,” UnityPoint Health Clinical Audiologist Elizabeth McCleary said.

According to a recent study by The Hearing Review, a cloth mask can reduce a voice by three to four decibels, while an N95 mask can reduce it by around 12 decibels.

McCleary said to carry a pen and paper with you or type things out on your phone to communicate with people who might not be able to hear you. Reduce noise if you can, turn off the tv and the radio. Reframe the question to give more contextual clues.

Or create a communicator mask, this cloth mask with a clear plastic center has helped medical workers at unity point communicate with patients who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“I don’t think it’s any less of a shield than any other cloth mask and people know the goal of the cloth mask is to protect other people from you,” McCleary said.

Click here for instructions on how to make your own Communicator Mask.