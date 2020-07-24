Face Coverings Required in Ames City Buildings Starting July 27

AMES, Iowa — Face coverings will be required inside Ames city buildings beginning on July 27, the city announced Friday. This includes Ames City Hall, Ames Public Library, Ames City Auditorium and while riding CyRide.

Visitors to city buildings are asked to limit their time inside, look for directional signage and maintain six-foot social distancing from other people. Public meeting rooms are not available for reservation.

People taking fitness classes and using facilities, such as the Ames/ISU Ice Arena and Ames Municipal Pool, will be required to follow posted signage.

The city is also giving some discretion for Ames Parks and Recreation staff for program participants based on recommendations from health professionals.

People with health conditions and young children will not be required to wear face coverings, according to City of Ames.