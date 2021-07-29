Extreme heat means high demand on power grid, air conditioner repair technicians

DES MOINES, Iowa — A heatwave continued to blanket central Iowa on Wednesday, which meant air conditioners worked overtime to keep the state cool.

However, both the state’s power grid and air conditioner technicians also had a heavy workload due to the appliance.

“We’ve had hundreds of calls, hundreds and hundreds a day,” said Bobby Johnson of Golden Rule Plumbing Heating and Cooling.

“Our historical peak for energy use was set in 2012, and we have a goal of not going beyond that peak,” said Kayley Barrios Lain, the coordinator for the city of Ames’ energy services.

Barrios Lain said the city sent out Peak Alert warnings leading up to Wednesday so customers would not go past 2012 levels of energy consumption. She said Ames’ grid had the power to handle the demand, but pushing past its peak would mean raising electricity tax rates for the city.

“Thankfully, we didn’t get as close as we feared we might get to the peak,” Barrios Lain said. “That means, for us, these messages were really effective. Everyone who avoided your laundry for a little bit longer or procrastinated on washing the dishes, that did help us.”

MidAmerican Energy, which serves the Des Moines metro, said it had more than enough capacity to handle the heatwave, thanks in large part to wind power.

“On any given day, the ratio fluctuates, but from an annual perspective, we use 83.6 percent wind energy,” said MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Tina Hoffman.

Golden Rule adjusted for its surge of repair calls; Johnson said some technicians worked 12 or 14 hour days to keep up with the rush. He said they expect this kind of spike during the hottest days of the summer.

“When we get to these temperatures, our jobs are magnified,” Johnson said. “The demand gets magnified, and any of an air conditioner’s small issues can get magnified.”