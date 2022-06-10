DES MOINES, IOWA — Next week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices topping 100 degrees each day. With that in mind, metro communities are already warning residents to be prepared.

Polk County Emergency Management on Friday released a reminder to residents about how to stay aware of heat illness and how to stay cool when extreme heat arrives. There will be nearly three dozen cooling centers open across the metro, including libraries, community centers and shopping malls.

Emergency management officials offer these four tips to avoiding the heat:

Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, headache or fainting. Symptoms of heat stroke are high body temperature, hot, red, dry skin, fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea or confusion.

Drink plenty of water. DO NOT wait until you are thirsty to drink. Avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages as they dehydrate you.

Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors. Spend at least two hours in air conditioning each day.

Try to avoid being outdoors in the hottest portion of the day: 11 AM to 4 PM.

Forecast from the WHO-13 Weather Team

A warm front will lift over the state early Monday bringing strong south winds and much warmer air into Iowa. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s in the afternoon, but dew points in the 70s will make it feel near 100°. Winds will be out of the south at 10-25 mph.

Tuesday will start off warm and humid with temperatures only dropping to the mid 70s during the morning. The wind will remain strong out of the southwest at 10-25 mph which will allow for highs to reach the mid 90s.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny.

For the latest forecast, visit www.WHO13.com/weather.