Extreme Cold Clearing Out Shelves and Budgets For Iowans Battling Frigid Temps

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lately, the sound of a cash register has been constant. Customers are filing into the O’Donnell Ace Hardware on University Avenue for anything that can take the frigid bite off of what seems to be a never-ending deep freeze. “Anything cold related. Frozen pipes and repairs, that type of thing,” said Steve Blaylock at the O’Donnell ACE Hardware

Iowans are shoveling snow and money out of their wallets to keep warm. “The space heater rack down here we may have ten left over and went through a good 30 or 40 over the weekend,” Blaylock said.

Mother Nature’s greed has come with costly home repairs on furnaces that can’t keep up. “These things don’t come with a dashboard like your car with lights saying, ‘You better get me looked at or I’m not going to work,'” said Bobby Johnson, who serves as sales and marketing representative at Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating & Cooling.

Sub-zero temperatures are testing the most reliable vehicles. According to AAA, roadside assistance calls for stalled or stuck vehicles, jump starts or battery replacements in Iowa are up 161% from this time last week (Feb. 8, 2021) and up 171% from this date a year ago (Feb. 15, 2020).

Serving the Des Moines metro, Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating & Cooling says the volume for HVAC furnaces not working has increased 50% since Feb. 1, and when it comes to plumbing issues like frozen or bursting pipes, that number of calls are up 100%. “We work seven days a week and 12-, 14-, 15-hour days just depending on what is needed to get everyone taken care of,” Johnson said.

Johnson says changing your home filters as scheduled can prevent many furnace issues, and leaving your faucet on a drip overnight or leaving cabinets open can help prevent frozen pipes. “That’s the extreme importance of routine maintenance so we don’t get caught on a day like this without it.”

One item extremely hard to keep up with demand has been heat tape to protect water pipes. O’Donnell Ace Hardware was out of the 3-foot, 12-foot, 18-foot packages and had just one remaining of the 15-foot one. The heat tape can keep water from freezing down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. Blaylock said, “Demand has outweighed the supply and we hope to get restocked later this week.”

As winter’s icy grip feels inescapable, a new mower on display at the store proves there is light, warm light, at the end of the tunnel. “A little glimmer of hope as we are getting all the lawn and garden items back out,” said Blaylock.