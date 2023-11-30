DES MOINES, Iowa — A top target for thieves has led to a pair of arrests in Des Moines. Two suspects are charged in an extensive burglary spree, using explosives to carry out some of the crimes.

After a months long investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Maurice Daye and 31-year-old Denzil Brown on several felony counts each related to multiple ATM burglaries around the metro.

Police said at least $60,000 dollars in cash was stolen and Daye and Brown are suspects in other break-ins.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the use of explosives was something the department hadn’t seen before.

“There is typically the same type of efforts and methods to get these ATM’s either cracked open or ripped out of the ground, but the explosion piece was new for us,” Parizek said. “Other than being new for us, the first reaction everybody had was just how dangerous that was. I mean, we very easily could have been investigating a death at that time.”

In addition to the stolen money, criminal complaints show over $100,000 dollars of damage was done to one bank location, where ATM machines were ripped out of the ground. Taco Johns, McDonalds, and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh locations were also targets of burglaries.

Parizek said these crimes cause a chain reaction for consumers.

“You know there’s victims here too, this isn’t a victim-less crime like some people think it is,” Parizek said. “It’s not just the bank getting ripped off, that recovery trickles down to the consumer. Somebody somewhere has to pay for all of this.”

Parizek also said the department has had nine of these thefts/attempted thefts in Des Moines since May, and at least four more in western suburbs.

He also said no matter the lengths taken by these individuals to hide their identity, investigators aren’t having a difficult time tracking the suspects down, and additional arrests are expected in the case.