Experts Say Working from Home Will be the New Norm for Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa– Working from home has become the norm for many Iowans during this pandemic.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, virtual positions are the future of Iowa’s job market. This is why a work-from-home section has been added to the IowaWORKS website.

“The opportunities that are out there are careers that are opportunities for individuals to really change lives, and they’re all over the state. It’s not just in the bigger cities if you will, and that’s another great feature with the remote jobs,” Deputy Director of the Iowa Workforce Development, Ryan West said. “Hopefully that can help keep some folks in these rural areas, and that’s such a big part of what we want to do in the state of Iowa.”

West said more remote positions also benefit those with disabilities in the state searching for employment.

Iowa Workforce Development currently has 500 virtual positions posted on its website.

Robert Half is a national human resources firm with a staffing agency located in downtown Des Moines.

A survey that the firm conducted concluded that companies in most fields expressed they do have plans on returning to the office, but in hybrid models.

“We’re going to see a fair amount of companies have some type of hybrid model once the pandemic is behind us because employees like working from home,” Vice President of Robert Half, Jill Smith said. “They’ve proven that they can be just as effective working from home as they have been working 100% in the office.”

However, the one thing Robert Half is sure will stay virtual post pandemic, is the recruiting process.

“You could be interviewing a candidate from Illinois, or Minneapolis, and not have to cover their travel expense or their lodging expense when they’re here,” Smith said. “So the power of virtual interviewing has made the world a lot smaller and has made the recruiting process a lot more expansive.”