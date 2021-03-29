Expansion in One Iowa Community Brings Optimism Across Entire State

DES MOINES, Iowa — A major expansion at a Tama business doesn’t just mean a $100 million project and hundreds of additional jobs. It also means hope that the years ahead can bring more opportunity and increased production compared to the past year during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Iowa Premium Beef announced that it will double capacity by adding a second production shift. That will mean the ability to handle 2,500 head of cattle a day, according to the company.

The announcement came as welcome news to Matt Deppe, CEO of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. Over the past year, he has watched beef producers suffer under the strain of COVID-19. Processing slowed at some plants that dealt with infected workers and decreased production and there was also a decline in consumers eating out at restaurants.

The restaurant industry had total sales of $240 billion below original forecasts for 2020 and more than 110,000 establishments closed either temporarily or permanently because of mitigation efforts.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand,” Deppe said of his optimism for the industry as virus vaccines protect people and more consumers choose–and can financially afford–to dine out again.

Deppe said that the industry appreciates consumers who grab a burger in a drive-thru but he said the industry enjoys higher profit margins from those who dine at a “white table restaurant.”

1/2 It’s been a FULL week! On Tuesday, cattle producers met w/ @IAGovernor to discuss important priorities: beef promotion during #MeatOnTheTable Month & the upcoming #MayBeefMonth; building add’l processing capacity in Iowa; FAD & its impact on exports; carbon markets & more. pic.twitter.com/5u0c1e9oVJ — Iowa Cattlemen (@IAcattlemen) March 25, 2021

“One day at a time, one week at a time, one month at a time,” Deppe said of how producers have endured the past year. But the expansion at the Tama plant, he said, can bring additional financial benefits.

Much of the cattle raised in Iowa gets processed outside the state. “It’s not large enough, ultimately, to market all of our inventory in the state,” Deppe explained.

Iowa Premium Beef’s expansion should mean that fewer cattle will get processed in other states like Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas.

“Very, very important to us,” he said of the impact.