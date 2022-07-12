SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police and animal control removed multiple snakes from a home Monday night.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release there were called to a home 4624 Harrison Street after a neighbor complained of finding a boa constrictor and feeder mice in his house.

The police and animal control executed a search warrant to remove numerous exotic snakes and feeder mice that were being raised in the home shortly after 10 p.m.

Animal control removed the animals. They are being cared for at the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue

Center.

Police said the homeowner was not at home at the time of the removal. The City of Sioux City Legal Department is considering appropriate charges.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.