AMES, Iowa — A former Iowa State Cyclone football player accused of assaulting and sexually abusing his girlfriend is scheduled to face trial in July in the case.

Aidan Ralph

Aidan Ralph, 20, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Story County District Court but entered a written arraignment and plea of not guilty instead.

The charges against Ralph stem from an incident in December of 2022. Ralph is accused of shoving his girlfriend into a set of stairs so forcefully that she suffered a stress fracture to her spine. Court documents say the victim told police after the assault Ralph forced himself on her and raped her.

Ralph was arrested on May 3rd.

That same day, the Iowa State Athletics Department suspended the redshirt sophomore linebacker from Chicago indefinitely. The next day, Ralph was dismissed from the team. During his time as a Cyclone, Ralph did not see any game action.

Court documents show Ralph’s trial has been scheduled for July 11th.