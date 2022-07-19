LITTLETON, Colorado — The family of an Indianola boy who died in a tragic accident in Colorado last week is working through grief by making sure his spirit lives on through the spread of love and friendship.

Maximillion Wood, 4, and his family were visiting other family members in Jefferson County, Colorado when the accident happened. Wood was playing with neighborhood children who were using a slack line/zip line between two trees on Friday when one of the trees fell over and onto him. Though deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office performed CPR immediately on arrival, Wood was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Wood’s 14-year-old sister was also injured and taken to a local hospital by family, where she was treated and released.

Officials say they are investigating the incident but it doesn’t appear to be anything more than a tragic accident.

The Wood family is still in Colorado but released a letter through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asking the public to spread love to honor their Maximillion. The family thanked both the communities of Littleton and Indianola for rallying behind them.

Maximillion Wood (Courtesy: Wood Family)

His family says he was “an old soul” who made friends wherever he went because of his infectious spirit.

“Amidst the sadness and grief, it is only support, friendship and love that has been presented to every member of our family. this is a true testament to how many lives Maximillion touched in his 4 short years, and to his ageless, genuine, loving soul.” The Wood Family

The full letter from the Wood family can be viewed below.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral and travel costs — you can donate here.