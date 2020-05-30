Events Cancelled- Fair Food Concession Pressing On

MONTICELLO, Iowa — Americana Concessions was founded 25 years ago by Renee Taylor in the town of Anamosa Iowa. Since then, this family has been providing food at county fairs, RAGBRAI, Iowa Hawkeye Football Home games, and other events around the state. But then amid the COVID-19, her phone began to ring.

“When the coronavirus hit, I had a gut feeling something was going to happen for the summer, said Taylor. “When I’d seen in April I think, it was one of my events in July had already cancelled I knew we were in trouble.”

Two years ago this family business also had trouble when Renee’s husband passed away. Preston had learned it all from his Dad.

“They took me when I was in kindergarten, at the age of five, I was up on a stepstool pouring pop and doing hotdogs and stuff,” said Preston. “I gradually made my way back to the fryer, my Dad taught me about the age of 12 how to make a funnel cake, a tenderloin and a corndog.”

This year, it’s a different crisis. Mother and son put their heads together.

“We both thought of it but we weren’t third sure where we could even set up,” said Preston. “So we just called around, to see, and they allowed us to sit our trailer down in their property let us open up shop.”

They’ve been to Anamosa, and Monticello, and plan next to move to the town of Hopkinton. They even got a request from a Cedar Rapids Mall to set up there.

“It’s fun seeing the people that they are happy they’re just happy to see something that looks like summer,” said Renee. “They can get a funnel cake, or a corndog, or tenderloin, so they’re more than happy they actually thank us for doing what we’re doing.”

The Taylors will take their Americana Concessions to a number of eastern Iowa towns this summer. You can find out where they will be, and when, on their Facebook Page