DES MOINES, Iowa — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is on Sunday. Across the metro there will be events hosted to honor and remember those who lost or risked their lives that day. Here is a list of some of those events.
9/11 Tribute Trail
- Trail at Grays Lake outlined with miniature United States flags.
- Nearly 3,000 flags representing the lives lost on 9/11.
- Display will be up until Monday morning.
March to the Capitol memorial walk
- Nearly 21 mile walk starting in Waukee and ending at the state Capitol.
- Starts at 9:11 a.m. Sunday.
- Register for free on the memorial walk website.
- Learn more about the walk by watching the video below.
Tunnel to Towers 5K
- A 5K walk or run to honor first responders like Stephen Siller, who lost his life helping those who were injured in the attack.
- Starts at the Ankeny Fire Station at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
- To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers 5K watch the video below.
Ankeny Fire Department ceremony
- The ceremony will follow the International Association of Fire Chiefs recommendations including the “Moment of Silence with Bells Ceremony.”
- Honoring those lost from the fire service, law enforcement, and civilians.
- The ceremony is free and anyone is welcome to attend.
- Ceremony will be held at the Albaugh Family Senior Community Center.
- Start time is 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.