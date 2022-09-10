DES MOINES, Iowa — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is on Sunday. Across the metro there will be events hosted to honor and remember those who lost or risked their lives that day. Here is a list of some of those events.

9/11 Tribute Trail

  • Trail at Grays Lake outlined with miniature United States flags.
  • Nearly 3,000 flags representing the lives lost on 9/11.
  • Display will be up until Monday morning.

March to the Capitol memorial walk

  • Nearly 21 mile walk starting in Waukee and ending at the state Capitol.
  • Starts at 9:11 a.m. Sunday.
  • Register for free on the memorial walk website.
  • Learn more about the walk by watching the video below.

Tunnel to Towers 5K

  • A 5K walk or run to honor first responders like Stephen Siller, who lost his life helping those who were injured in the attack.
  • Starts at the Ankeny Fire Station at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
  • To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers 5K watch the video below.

Ankeny Fire Department ceremony

  • The ceremony will follow the International Association of Fire Chiefs recommendations including the “Moment of Silence with Bells Ceremony.”
  • Honoring those lost from the fire service, law enforcement, and civilians.
  • The ceremony is free and anyone is welcome to attend.
  • Ceremony will be held at the Albaugh Family Senior Community Center.
  • Start time is 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.