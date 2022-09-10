DES MOINES, Iowa — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is on Sunday. Across the metro there will be events hosted to honor and remember those who lost or risked their lives that day. Here is a list of some of those events.

9/11 Tribute Trail

Trail at Grays Lake outlined with miniature United States flags.

Nearly 3,000 flags representing the lives lost on 9/11.

Display will be up until Monday morning.

March to the Capitol memorial walk

Nearly 21 mile walk starting in Waukee and ending at the state Capitol.

Starts at 9:11 a.m. Sunday.

Register for free on the memorial walk website.

Learn more about the walk by watching the video below.

Tunnel to Towers 5K

A 5K walk or run to honor first responders like Stephen Siller, who lost his life helping those who were injured in the attack.

Starts at the Ankeny Fire Station at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers 5K watch the video below.

Ankeny Fire Department ceremony

The ceremony will follow the International Association of Fire Chiefs recommendations including the “Moment of Silence with Bells Ceremony.”

Honoring those lost from the fire service, law enforcement, and civilians.

The ceremony is free and anyone is welcome to attend.

Ceremony will be held at the Albaugh Family Senior Community Center.

Start time is 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.