Ethics complaint accuses Rep. Miller-Meeks of hiding income, assets

IOWA — Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is accused of failing to disclose or properly report tens of thousands of dollars in income, according to a complaint filed with the Office of Congressional ethics on Monday. Among the accusations in the filing is that Miller-Meeks falsely claimed to work in Congress the year before she was first elected.

The ethics complaint was filed by the Iowa Democratic Party. According to the filing, Rep. Miller-Meeks failed to disclose more than $80,000 in salary earned from 2019-2020. For the year 2020, the only salary she reported was pay from the US Congress. However, Miller-Meeks didn’t take office until 2021. The complaint also alleges that previously disclosed holdings of Miller-Meeks’ – valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars – was also not reported by her in new congressional filings.

Democrats say the missing assets and salaries could mask potential conflicts of interest by Rep. Miller-Meeks in her role as a member of Congress.

“Iowans expect transparency and honesty as a bare minimum from their elected representatives. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ refusal to comply with basic transparency measures intended to root out corruption and ensure good government – which are required of every member of Congress – is yet another reminder that she cannot be trusted by southeastern Iowans. Miller-Meeks doesn’t get to play by her own set of rules and breach ethics rules in the process. It’s high time she comes clean and stops hiding from the Iowans she represents,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn in a statement announcing the complaint.

Miller-Meeks’ office responded by saying she is working to fix the errors, and calls the filing a “partisan attack”. “It’s unfortunate that Chairman Wilborn is focused on partisan attacks when he should be focused on solving the problems created by his parties, such as soaring inflation that is hurting working Americans and their families. The Congresswoman’s office is working with the House Ethics Committee and House Clerk’s office on several substantive questions to resolve the discrepancies of her most recent personal financial report. This will ensure that her upcoming amended report covers all the necessary bases. We anticipate that the amended report will be filed as soon as her staff receives the answers to those questions,” Eric Woolson said in a statement.

The Republican Party of Iowa also offered a response. In a statement they contrast Miller-Meeks’ complaint with that of another Iowan in Congress. “Congresswoman Miller-Meeks is working with the Ethics Committee to amend her report. Meanwhile, Cindy Axne has yet to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock trades that she profited from while in Congress. Axne broke federal law and must be held accountable the same way any normal Iowan would.” Kollin Crompton said in statement.

Rep. Axne is the subject of an ethics complaint for allegedly failing to report stock trades. Her office has said that the transactions in question were made by a broker that manages her retirement account and trades related to she and her husband’s businesses. Axne promised to take immediate action to correct those filings.