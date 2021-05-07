Estranged Husband, Investigators Testify During Murder Trial of Michelle Boat

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The defense in the trial of Michelle Boat says that she should be tried for manslaughter but not murder.

The Pella woman has been accused of fatally stabbing her estranged husband’s girlfriend, Tracy Mondabough, last May. Her trial on a first-degree murder charge is underway in Knoxville.

Thursday, Nick Boat testified he moved in with Mondabough roughly two-months after leaving his wife of 20-years.

Michelle Boat’s defense team says she did not plan to murder Mondabough but prosecutors say the defendant used a calendar to mark every day the two had been separated. The final day marked was May 18th, the day Mondabough was killed.

Law enforcement officers testified they found evidence in Boat’s car showing she may have been stalking Mondabough or her husband leading up to the murder.

“There were several items that kind of caught my attention one was blue rubber gloves, there appeared to be an orange hammer, a gardening spade, and looked like a flat bar or pry, bar. Then up on the seat there was a dark-colored purse, set of binoculars,” testified Brian Bigaouette, a retired lieutenant of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they also found rubber gloves in the car, similar to a partial glove found at the crime scene.

Boat’s trial will continue Friday, you can watch it live at 13.4.