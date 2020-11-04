Ernst Secures Victory Over Greenfield in Senate Race

DES MOINES, Iowa– With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Joni Ernst has won a second term as Iowa’s Senator, defeating challenger, Theresa Greenfield.

Despite a tough effort from Greenfield, Sen. Ernst was able to secure a 6.6% lead in this senate race.

Sen. Ernst delivered her victory speech Tuesday night while on Facetime with her daughter, Libby.

As the first Iowa woman elected to serve in Congress and the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S Senate, Ernst said she hoped her victory sends a strong message to young women.

“Women can take a risk, women can serve in uniform, we can be leaders and we can challenge the status quo,” Sen. Ernst said. “There aren’t any barriers to our success as long as we have the courage we can push through.”

According to the Center of Responsive Politics, more than $234 million was spent on this senate race between both candidates. This is the second most expensive senate race in U.S history.

The National Election Pool reports that Greenfield had a 16.8 lead in absentee votes, leading in counties: Polk, Story, Blackhawk, Linn, Johnson, Scott, Jefferson, and Cerro Gordo.

Most of these counties house Iowa’s more urban cities, such as Des Moines, Waterloo, and Cedar Rapids.

However, a red wave hit the remaining parts of Iowa, with Sen. Ernst leading by as much as a 66% margin in places such as Sioux and Lyon counties.

In her concession speech, Greenfield, thanked her family and supporters of her campaign.

Greenfield did reach out to the incumbent senator to congratulate her on this victory.

Greenfield said while on her campaign trail, she spoke to a lot of Iowans who said they wanted the divisiveness in this country to end. Last night, the real estate developer echoed these sentiments.

“I want Washington to come together like we do in our hometowns. And I hope tonight we do come together and we heal our divisions and we solve our big problems and move forward as a country,” Greenfield said.

In her victory speech, Senator Joni Ernst, said it’s time for everyone to work together to fight the bigger issues that are plaguing the country today.