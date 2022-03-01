DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, told WHO 13 Tuesday that she supports an American ban on Russian oil imports. Iowa’s other Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, also called for the ban, along with several Republican and Democratic colleagues.

“Stop the export of Russian energy,” Ernst said.

It’s part of a series of calls for more punishment against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for directing his forces to invade neighboring Ukraine last week. President Biden expanded economic sanctions against Russia, although, Ernst said those should have happened before the Russian attack rather than afterwards. “He is just following the lead of every other country,” Ernst said.

Russian oil only makes up about 3 percent of American consumption but removing that supply from the country’s system could drive up gas prices even further. Would the Biden administration want to do that?

Gas prices are already at their highest level in nearly a decade.