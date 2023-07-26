DES MOINES, Iowa — An estimated 60,000 people will be biking from Ames to Des Moines as a part of RAGBRAI Wednesday during one of the hottest days of the summer so far.

With the extreme heat coinciding with a massive bike ride event, emergency room staff have been preparing to treat an influx of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Dr. Tod Sexton, an Emergency Room Doctor at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, said that the ER staff is expecting more patients with heat-related illnesses.

“Everybody braces for the storm. We try to have increased staffing when we have big events like this roll through. We try to have supplies that we think we will need for example if someone is overheated we want to make sure we have plenty of ice packs cool towels and fans to mist people to decrease their core body temperature,” Dr. Sexton said.

Doctors recommend staying hydrated by drinking water throughout the day to avoid any heat-related illness. They also recommend taking breaks from the sun.

Allison Brown, a Nurse Practitioner at The Iowa Clinic, said that there are symptoms to look out for when it comes to heat-related illness.

“A lot of times people will complain of a headache, starting to feel kind of sick to their stomach, but definitely if someone is showing any signs of confusion or fatigue to the point where they’re unable to ride any further, it’s definitely time to get them some help and get them cooled down and hydrated,” Brown said.